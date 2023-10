Next month, the NYC-via-St. Louis duo Frost Children are releasing their second album of the year, Hearth Room, boasting a decidedly more analog sound compared to SPEED RUN from earlier this year. They’ve shared lead single “Lethal” from it already, and today they’re offering up “Stare At The Sun” from it, a twitchy rock song that descends into chaos by the end. Check it out below.

Hearth Room is out 11/17 via True Panther.