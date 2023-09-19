Frost Children – “Lethal”
Earlier this year, Frost Children — the NYC-based sibling duo made up of Angel and Lulu Prost — released a new album, Speed Run, their first for True Panther Records. At the same time that they recorded Speed Run, they worked on a companion album called Hearth Room, spotlighting a more analog sound. They’re officially announcing that today (it’ll be out on November 17) alongside lead single “Lethal.” Check it out below.
# with George Clanton and death dynamic shroud
% with Gravity Kills
Hearth Room is out 11/17 via True Panther.