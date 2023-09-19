Earlier this year, Frost Children — the NYC-based sibling duo made up of Angel and Lulu Prost — released a new album, Speed Run, their first for True Panther Records. At the same time that they recorded Speed Run, they worked on a companion album called Hearth Room, spotlighting a more analog sound. They’re officially announcing that today (it’ll be out on November 17) alongside lead single “Lethal.” Check it out below.

09/19 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

09/20 Vancouver, CA @ The Pearl #

09/21 Portland, OR @ Holocene #

09/22 Boise, ID @ Flipside Fest #

09/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

09/24 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

09/26 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre #

09/27 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

09/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

09/29 Chicago, IL @ Metro #

09/30 Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery #

10/01 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner #

10/03 Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy #

10/04 Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club #

10/05 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #

10/06 Boston, MA @ Royale #

10/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

10/11 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

10/12 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

10/13 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

10/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

10/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

10/17 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre #

10/18 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

10/19 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory #

10/21 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room #

10/22 San Antonio, Tx @ Paper Tiger #

10/24 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater #

10/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre #

11/11 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

# with George Clanton and death dynamic shroud

% with Gravity Kills

Hearth Room is out 11/17 via True Panther.