Donald Trump Posts “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” On Truth Social

First, there were those fake AI-generated “Swifties For Trump” memes that Donald Trump reposted, but denied having any hand in creating. Then, after Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president, Trump proclaimed that he’s “not a Taylor Swift fan” because “she’s a very liberal person.” (Brittany Mahomes is cool, though.) Then, Trump’s campaign ripped off Swift’s Eras Tour merch with a similar-looking “Trump Era” shirt. Donald Trump might be obsessed with Taylor Swift, but don’t get it twisted. He hates her. He swears so.

This morning the presidential nominee logged into his Truth Social social network and posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Yes, it’s a real social network and a real post. That, reader, is one sure-fire way to ensure that the frighteningly loyal Swifties vote for literally anyone else. Meanwhile, Harris’ running mate Tim Walz took the opportunity to share his Swift allegiance. “Here’s my life hack for all the guys out there: Surround yourself with smart women and listen to them and you’ll do just fine,” he said at a Saturday rally. “That includes my fellow cat owner, Taylor Swift. It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world…Donald Trump.” A Tortured Poets reference? Dude knows what he’s doing.

See the relevant posts below.