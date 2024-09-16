Supergrass Announce I Should Coco 30th-Anniversary UK Anniversary Tour

Britpop greats Supergrass broke up in 2010 and reunited in 2019. In their time back together, Supergrass did a bunch of touring, played Kimmel, and released a cover of the Police’s “Next To You.” Two years ago, they played a short set at the Wembley Stadium Taylor Hawkins tribute gig. Afterward, frontman Gaz Coombes posted that the Wembley set would be the “final Supergrass reunion show.” Today, however, they’ve changed those plans. Their fired-up debut album I Should Coco will turn 30 next year, and they’ll tour the UK to celebrate.

Supergrass announced their I Should Coco 30th-anniversary show on Instagram this morning. They’ll play that album in full every night, and they’ll also bust out some “additional hits.” The tour is only slated to last a couple of weeks, but it’s nice to see that the reunion will continue. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

5/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

5/12 – Sheffield, UK @ Octagon

5/13 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

5/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

5/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

5/18 – Cardiff, UK @ University Great Hall

5/20 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

5/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

5/31 – Cornwall, UK @ The Great Estate Festival