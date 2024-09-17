SOPHIE Gets Google Doodle For Her Birthday, Final Album Features Revealed

SOPHIE would have turned 38 today. The legendary producer has a self-titled posthumous album arriving at the end of the month, and she was commemorated for her birthday with a Google Doodle in select countries.

“This video Doodle celebrates the birthday of Scottish musician, producer, and DJ Sophie Xeon, who is remembered for her acclaimed experimental pop and electronic music,” Google wrote to accompany the clip. SOPHIE tragically passed away in January 2021 after falling from a rooftop at age 34.

Also today, the tracklist for SOPHIE has been shared, and it features collaborations with Jozzy, LIZ, Big Sister, Cecile Believe, Doss, Juliana Huxtable, Hannah Diamond, Nina Kraviz, and the Full Horror. So far, we’ve heard the singles “Reason Why” with Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, “Berlin Nightmare” with Evita Manji, “One More Time” with Popstar, and “Exhilarate” with Bibi Bourelly. See the tracklist below along with the Google Doodle.