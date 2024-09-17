The Slaps – “Compromised Dirt” (Feat. Merce Lemon & Lunar Vacation’s Maggie Geeslin)
Last week, Lunar Vacation unveiled their great album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire, and later this month Merce Lemon releases her wonderful LP Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild. Today, the Slaps are sharing “Compromised Dirt,” which features vocals from Lemon and Lunar Vacation’s Maggie Geeslin.
“Compromised Dirt” comes from the Chicago indie band’s just-announced new record Mudglimmer. The title track is also out today. The group explained in a statement, “Big Fertilizer, Big Pesticide, Big Gas-Powered Leaf Blower, you name it, they’ve poisoned you and all the animals you love. Humans have allowed it to happen all this time, but when we’re gone, everything good and green will be restored, as if we were never here at all. Don’t get it twisted, this song is optimistic.”
The Slaps comprises guitarist Rand Kelly, bassist Ramsey Bell, and drummer Josh Resing. Check out the new singles below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Mudglimmer”
02 “Flip”
03 “Filthy Sex Maneuvers”
04 “Compromised Dirt”
05 “Bunny”
06 “Fool”
07 “Forward”
08 “King”
09 “To London”
10 “Soul’d N Settled”
11 “The Thaw”
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Altar)
10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)
10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
10/10 – Urbana, IL @ Boneyard Creek
11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Outset
11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/07 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf
11/08 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewing
11/09 – Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI
11/10 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory
11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer
Mudglimmer is out 11/8.