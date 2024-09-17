Last week, Lunar Vacation unveiled their great album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire, and later this month Merce Lemon releases her wonderful LP Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild. Today, the Slaps are sharing “Compromised Dirt,” which features vocals from Lemon and Lunar Vacation’s Maggie Geeslin.

“Compromised Dirt” comes from the Chicago indie band’s just-announced new record Mudglimmer. The title track is also out today. The group explained in a statement, “Big Fertilizer, Big Pesticide, Big Gas-Powered Leaf Blower, you name it, they’ve poisoned you and all the animals you love. Humans have allowed it to happen all this time, but when we’re gone, everything good and green will be restored, as if we were never here at all. Don’t get it twisted, this song is optimistic.”

The Slaps comprises guitarist Rand Kelly, bassist Ramsey Bell, and drummer Josh Resing. Check out the new singles below.





TRACKLIST:

01 “Mudglimmer”

02 “Flip”

03 “Filthy Sex Maneuvers”

04 “Compromised Dirt”

05 “Bunny”

06 “Fool”

07 “Forward”

08 “King”

09 “To London”

10 “Soul’d N Settled”

11 “The Thaw”

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Altar)

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

10/10 – Urbana, IL @ Boneyard Creek

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

11/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/07 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf

11/08 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewing

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI

11/10 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

Mudglimmer is out 11/8.