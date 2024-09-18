We’re a few weeks away from the release of Drug Church’s new abum Prude, and I can’t fucking wait. We’ve already heard the early singles “Myopic,” “Demolition Man,” and “Chow,” and all three of them are great. Each of those tracks made out 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. We usually try not to do that! We like to spread the love! But some things are undeniable. Today, Drug Church drop one last advance single before the LP arrives, and hey, look at that, another great song.

In classic Drug Church fashion, the new song “Slide 2 Me” is a fired-up, catchy fuzz-rock attack, with Patrick Kindlon barking out a first-person story about a botched liquor-store robbery. Things don’t go well, but he ends the song by shouting, “I had fun!” Manuel Barajas directed the “Slide 2 Me” video, which pretty much depicts the song’s lyrics. Like “Demolition Man” before it, this video features the I Think You Should Leave standout Biff Wiff as a store clerk in extreme circumstances, but things turn out differently this time. Check it out below.

Prude is out 10/4 on Pure Noise. I’ll probably see Drug Church at two different festivals this fall, and you should feel jealous of me.