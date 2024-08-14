Drug Church have previewed their forthcoming album Prude with 2023’s “Myopic” and last month’s “Demolition Man,” both of which made our Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the post-hardcore crew is back with “Chow,” and it’s somehow their best single yet.

“Chow” has Drug Church’s signature chaos, but there’s a pang of sadness enmeshed in the madness as Patrick Kindlon laments relationships gone awry: “Keeping your circle small is how you rescue yourself,” he sighs at the end. “Chow” is great for a lot of reasons, but also because there’s a lyric that goes, “Nothing ever works” — a subtle callback to their 2015 anthem “But Does It Work?” Even after all these years, still nothing works. Depressing, but at least we get more bangers about it. Savor “Chow” below.

Prude is out 10/4 on Pure Noise.