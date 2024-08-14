Drug Church – “Chow”

Manuel Barajas

New Music August 14, 2024 11:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Drug Church – “Chow”

Manuel Barajas

New Music August 14, 2024 11:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Drug Church have previewed their forthcoming album Prude with 2023’s “Myopic” and last month’s “Demolition Man,” both of which made our Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the post-hardcore crew is back with “Chow,” and it’s somehow their best single yet.

“Chow” has Drug Church’s signature chaos, but there’s a pang of sadness enmeshed in the madness as Patrick Kindlon laments relationships gone awry: “Keeping your circle small is how you rescue yourself,” he sighs at the end. “Chow” is great for a lot of reasons, but also because there’s a lyric that goes, “Nothing ever works” — a subtle callback to their 2015 anthem “But Does It Work?” Even after all these years, still nothing works. Depressing, but at least we get more bangers about it. Savor “Chow” below.

Prude is out 10/4 on Pure Noise.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hardcore Supergroup Fentanyl Announce Debut Album — Hear Three Songs

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Weeknd’s “The Hills”

3 days ago 0

Elle King Opens Up About Drunken Opry Performance And Her “Toxic” Father Rob Schneider

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest