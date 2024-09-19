KJ Apa Cast As Bradley Nowell In Sublime Biopic

News of an impending Sublime biopic broke two years ago. Since then Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob has taken over as the band’s frontman following Rome Ramirez’s departure from the unit known as Sublime With Rome, and new Jakob-fronted version of Sublime released a new song based on one of Bradley’s old demos. Now comes fresh information about the movie: KJ Apa has been cast in the role of Bradley Nowell, Deadline reports.

Apa, 27, is best known for playing Archie on Riverdale. His most recent film role was in the Amazon racing drama One Fast Move. The New Zealand native is also a musician; he released an indie folk-rock album called Clocks in 2021. According to Deadline, he spent two years pursuing the role.

The Sublime movie, which doesn’t have an official title yet (I suggest What I Got), will be directed by Blue Bayou director Justin Chon. Chon is writing the screenplay with Bobby Hundreds, based on Chris Mundy’s original draft. 3000 Pictures is producing the movie, which counts Jakob Nowell, Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell (aka Troy Dendekker), and Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson among its producers.