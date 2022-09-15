Sublime Biopic In The Works

A Sublime biopic is in the works. Today, Sony’s 3000 Pictures announced that Francis Lawrence is attached to direct a film about the Long Beach trio, with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy writing the script. The executive producers for the film include band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, plus Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of the estate of lead vocals Bradley Nowell, who died of a heroin overdose in 1996, effectively ending the band.

“Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” Gaugh, Wilson, and the Nowell family shared in a statement. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”