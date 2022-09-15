Sublime Biopic In The Works

News September 15, 2022 1:24 PM By James Rettig
0

Sublime Biopic In The Works

News September 15, 2022 1:24 PM By James Rettig
0

A Sublime biopic is in the works. Today, Sony’s 3000 Pictures announced that Francis Lawrence is attached to direct a film about the Long Beach trio, with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy writing the script. The executive producers for the film include band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, plus Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of the estate of lead vocals Bradley Nowell, who died of a heroin overdose in 1996, effectively ending the band.

“Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” Gaugh, Wilson, and the Nowell family shared in a statement. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

1 day ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest