A few months ago, St. Vincent released her charged-up new album All Born Screaming. Good record! Now, Annie Clark has announced that she’s re-recorded the entire LP in Spanish. Clark says that the decision is inspired by the warm reception that she’s gotten when playing to Spanish-speaking crowds, and she’s worked with her friend Alan Del Rio Ortiz to translate her lyrics. The resulting album is called Todos Nacen Gritando, and lead single “Hombre Roto” is literally just “Broken Man,” but with the vocals in Spanish. Here’s what Clark says about it:

The origins of Todos Nacen Gritando can be traced back to some of the most memorable shows I’ve ever played, in Mexico, South America, and recently Primavera Barcelona in 2023. Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion –singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway? So I enlisted my best friend and occasional collaborator Alan Del Rio Ortiz to work on translating these lyrics, tweaking here and there for melodic reasons, making every effort to stay true to the song at hand without sacrificing accuracy. After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labor of love and tribute to the people who inspired it.

Check out “Hombre Roto” below.

Todos Nacen Gritando is out 11/15 on St. Vincent’s own Total Pleasure Records.