Reunited Indie Bands Tsunami And Ida Announce First US Tour In Decades

Last year, Tsunami and Ida reunited for the Numero Group Fest. It was the former band’s first shows in two decades, and the latter’s first shows in a decade. Today, the two indie rock favorites are announcing a joint tour called Coin Toss.

Virginia-based Tsunami and NYC-based Ida will be flipping a coin each night to decide who goes on first, hence the tour name. Tsunami are celebrating their recently announced, career-spanning box set titled Loud As Is. Tickets go on sale this Friday; find more information here. Below, see if they’re stopping by your city.

TOUR DATES:

03/22/25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

03/23/25 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

03/27/25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/28/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/29/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/04/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

04/05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/18/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/19/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/23/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/25/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room