Reunited Indie Bands Tsunami And Ida Announce First US Tour In Decades
Last year, Tsunami and Ida reunited for the Numero Group Fest. It was the former band’s first shows in two decades, and the latter’s first shows in a decade. Today, the two indie rock favorites are announcing a joint tour called Coin Toss.
Virginia-based Tsunami and NYC-based Ida will be flipping a coin each night to decide who goes on first, hence the tour name. Tsunami are celebrating their recently announced, career-spanning box set titled Loud As Is. Tickets go on sale this Friday; find more information here. Below, see if they’re stopping by your city.
TOUR DATES:
03/22/25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
03/23/25 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
03/27/25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/28/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03/29/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/04/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
04/05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/18/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/19/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/23/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/25/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room