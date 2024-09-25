Beach Bunny are easing into their post-Emotional Creature phase. The poppy and emotionally incisive Chicago rock band returned in June with “Vertigo,” their first new song in two years. Today they’ve got another new track, a thoughtful charmer called “Clueless.” Though it takes its name from a teen comedy, the song is about drifting away from your friends as you age into your late 20s. It conveys its sentiments with help from a video by Bertie Gilbert.

Frontperson Lili Trifilio offered this statement:

I wrote this song in February reflecting on the passing new year. It took me 5 minutes to write, in a lot of ways it wrote itself – it’s not supposed to be sad, I just hope it makes you feel something. Time & changing are complicated subjects, I didn’t write this track with the intention of forming any conclusions, I really just needed to get my thoughts out – I still don’t understand it all, but that’s the fun part of being alive: figuring it out along the way.

Watch the video below.