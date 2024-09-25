Susanna Hoffs Announces The Lost Record, Previously Unreleased Album Recorded 25 Years Ago

Susanna Hoffs has been steadily releasing new music in recent years, most recently the covers albums Bright Lights and The Deep End. Her music-biz novel This Bird Has Flown is also being adapted into a movie. For her next project, the Bangles singer has unearthed some recordings that sat unreleased for a quarter of a century.

Hoffs recorded the tracks that became The Lost Record in her garage in 1999. The garage angle is an important one to Hoffs: "I love garage rock, many of my favorite songs were written in them, and I lived in garages during the 80s." She wrote the songs with friends including Bill Bottrell and Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin and produced the album with Dan Schwartz. She previously shared a cover of Shawn Colvin's "I Don't Know Why," which serves as The Lost Record closing track. Today she releases the opener, "Under A Cloud," which was later recorded by the Bangles. Hear both tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Under A Cloud”

02 “Grateful”

03 “Who Will She Be?”

04 “I’ll Always Love You (The Anti-Heartbreak Song)”

05 “I Will Take Care Of You”

06 “Living Alone With You”

07 “November Sun”

08 “As It Falls Apart”

09 “Life On The Inside”

10 “I Don’t Know Why”

The Lost Record is out 10/18 on Baroque Folk Records.