Susanna Hoffs Covers Billie Eilish, Phantom Planet, Squeeze, & More On New Album The Deep End

The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs has been busy. Next month, she’s publishing her debut novel This Bird Has Flown, which has already been tapped to become a movie. And today she’s announcing a covers album called The Deep End, which will include covers of Billie Eilish, Phantom Planet, Squeeze, Ed Sheeran, Joy Oladokun, and more. Today, she’s sharing her take on the Rolling Stones’ “Under My Thumb.”

“I’ve listened to that song on repeat since it came out in the mid-’60s,” Hoffs said in a statement. “I had an epiphany when I really thought about what the song is about, and it ignited this idea to do my own spin on it — to change the gender and see how it felt. What if the roles are/were reversed and the boy is under her thumb? It was exhilarating to give it a new spin, to flip it on its head, or on its ass. It’s a sassy, irreverent song, so it was extremely pleasurable to turn the tables.”

Listen to her Rolling Stones cover and check out the tracklist for The Deep End below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Under My Thumb” (The Rolling Stones Cover)

02 “Deep End” (Holly Humberstone Cover)

03 “If You’ve Got A Problem” (Joy Oladokun Cover)

04 “Afterglow” (Ed Sheeran Cover)

05 “Time Moves On” (Phantom Planet Cover)

06 “Say You Don’t Mind” (Denny Laine Cover)

07 “Black Coffee In Bed” (Squeeze Cover)

08 “West Coast” (Jason Schwartzman Cover)

09 “Would You Be So Kind” (Dodie Cover)

10 “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

11 “Pawn Shop” (Brandy Clark Cover)

12 “You Don’t Own Me” (Leslie Gore Cover)

13 “Only You” (Yazoo Cover)

The Deep End is out 4/7.