Elisabeth Elektra – “Desire”

New Music September 26, 2024 3:10 PM By Chris DeVille

We first encountered Elisabeth Elektra as a member of Silver Moth alongside Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and others. Over the past year or so, she’s been releasing solo singles like “The Dream” and
Broken Promises,” establishing a hard-hitting ’80s pop sound that continues on today’s new track “Desire.”

Billed as preview of Elektra’s new album Hypersigil, “Desire” boasts a booming synthetic bassline, percussive Nile Rodgers guitars, and a huge Madonna-esque chorus: “Don’t let this be the last time that we touch/ Desire, desire, desire!” Check out Elektra’s self-directed video for the track below.

Hypersigil is due out early next year.

