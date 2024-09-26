We first encountered Elisabeth Elektra as a member of Silver Moth alongside Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and others. Over the past year or so, she’s been releasing solo singles like “The Dream” and

“Broken Promises,” establishing a hard-hitting ’80s pop sound that continues on today’s new track “Desire.”

Billed as preview of Elektra’s new album Hypersigil, “Desire” boasts a booming synthetic bassline, percussive Nile Rodgers guitars, and a huge Madonna-esque chorus: “Don’t let this be the last time that we touch/ Desire, desire, desire!” Check out Elektra’s self-directed video for the track below.

Hypersigil is due out early next year.