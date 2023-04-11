Elisabeth Elektra, the Glasgow-based goth-pop performer who also plays in Silver Moth alongside members of Mogwai (Stuart Braithwaite) and Evi Vine, has an electrifying new solo single out today. Titled “The Dream,” Elektra’s latest follows their 2020 debut LP Mercurial and has a video helmed by BAFTA-winning Scottish director Tim Courtney. It’s also choreographed by Monika Smekot. “The song and visuals reflect the initiatory nature of relationship breakdowns that often culminate in increased personal power and connection to and expression of ones true will,” Elektra says.

Here’s what else Elektra tells Stereogum about “The Dream”:

“The Dream” is a song that wrote itself one evening very quickly. It’s about the ways humans project our desire-driven fantasies on to relationships, and the tension between the desire for another and the desire for complete untethered freedom. I’m really excited to share this first song from my new material. I’ve been working new music for a couple of years and I’ve never felt as excited about anything I’ve created before. Myself, Jonny Scott who co-produced and James Cunningham who mixed have all worked so hard to realise this vision.

Listen to and watch “The Dream” below.