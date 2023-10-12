Elisabeth Elektra came on our radar by teaming with Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and others in the band Silver Moth. She released her solo single “The Dream” in the spring, and she’s back with another track today on which Mogwai are credited with a feature. That makes sense; whereas “The Dream” was an arty synthpop jam, today’s offering “Broken Promises” boasts big rock action that borders on Rock Action thanks to a wall of guitars from Braithwaite.

A statement from Elektra:

I wrote this song while I was going through a particularly difficult time in my life. Everything felt so unstable and disorienting, but I realised even at the time that I was being forged by trauma into a stronger, more resilient and powerful person. Music has always been a way for me to channel more difficult emotions such as rage into something productive. The song is about the realisation that all the things we worry about really don’t matter, only love matters. Everything else fades away.

The “Broken Promises” video was shot at Beachy Head and was directed by Brighton-based director Agnès Haus, with an entirely female and nonbinary team. Watch it below.

“Broken Promises” is out now on Occult Babes.