Ellis Jones’ recently revived indie band Trust Fund will release their first album in six years this November. So far he’s shared the album’s title track, “Has It Been A While,” and the Nick Drake-esque “Leaving The Party Early.” Today we get a third preview of Has It Been A While? in the form of “The Mirror,” a delicate duet with Radiant Heart’s Celia MacDougall. Listen below.

Has It Been A While? by trust fund

Has It Been A While? is out 11/1 on Tapete.