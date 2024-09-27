Prince’s Purple Rain House Is Coming To Airbnb Too

I’d say this trend is getting out of control, but I fear it’s just getting started: Homes with some historical connection to popular musicians are being rented out on Airbnb with that celebrity musician angle as a selling point. You can already rent lodging at locales related to everyone from the Beatles to American Football to Jeff Buckley, and now Prince is joining the list.

As TMZ reports, the Purple One’s Minneapolis house from the Purple Rain movie, which he purchased in 2015, will soon be available to rent. Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, aka Prince protégés and Revolution bandmates Wendy & Lisa, are listed as the hosts of the property, which, yes, features the bathtub from the “When Doves Cry” video.

“Not only did we lock down The Kid’s unforgettable childhood home, but we also restored the interior to a new level of glory,” reads the listing. “The whole place is a tribute—nay, a shrine—to both the movie itself and the moment in time that launched Prince into the stratosphere.” There’s also lots of Prince memorabilia in there, including from his wardrobe: “Prince’s most legendary outfits are displayed behind glass—just for lookin’, not for touchin’. But if you want to dress the part, we put together a collection of ’80s-inspired outfits to elicit your inner rockstar (along with hair accessories and eye makeup, of course).” Prince’s personal tape collection is also there, as are musical instruments along with an app that teaches you how to play “Purple Rain.” Also: a curated scent bar featuring Prince’s favorite perfumes and QR codes you can scan around the house to get commentary from Wendy & Lisa.

It seems like they went all-out with this one. Check out the listing here.