The Irish musician Maria Somerville has appeared on some tracks from Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded project. A few years ago, she signed to 4AD and covered Air Miami for the compilation Bills & Aches & Blues. On her own 2019 album All My People, Somerville approached Irish folk music through lenses like post-punk and ambient drone drone, and she does something similar on her new single “Projections.”

“Projections” is a woozy piece of dream-pop, and it’s got Somerville singing sleepily over spaced-out guitars. It’s awfully pretty, and it’s the first piece of music that she’s released on 4AD. This fall, Somerville will play her first headline shows since 2019 in Dublin and London. Below, check out “Projections” and her live dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans

11/27 – London, UK @ Chats Palace

“Projections” is out now on 4AD.