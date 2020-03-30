Everything Is Recorded – “11:55AM / THIS WORLD” (Feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville)

This Friday, XL Recordings co-founder Richard Russell is releasing his second album as Everything Is Recorded, FRIDAY FOREVER. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “10:51PM / THE NIGHT,” which featured Berwyn and Maria Somerville, “3:15AM / CAVIAR,” which featured Ghostface Killah and Infinite Coles, and “12:21 AM / PATIENTS,” which featured Aitch and Infinite Coles.

Today, he’s sharing one last final advance single before the whole album is out in full. This one’s called “11:55AM / THIS WORLD,” and it takes place towards the end of the album’s timeline, which follows a hectic but then peaceful extended Friday night. The new one is an appropriately calming denouement, then, featuring gospel vocals from two previous EIR collaborators, Infinite Coles and Maria Somerville. Listen to it below.

FRIDAY FOREVER is out 4/3 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here. Russell’s memoir, Liberation Through Hearing, is also out this week.