The new movie Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters this weekend, and you cannot accuse its star Lady Gaga of sleeping on her promotional duties. Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the film, and she just released Harlequin, her companion-piece album. It’s mostly jazz-hands theater-kid standards, songs that Lady Gaga would presumably want to record anyway. But the LP has a few originals, and Gaga sang one of them when she went on Kimmel last night.

On Kimmel, Lady Gaga sang the stormy ballad “Happy Mistake,” and she really got into it, thrashing all around and giving her song the full stadium treatment. Her voice sounded great! The song is OK! One presumes that this is Gaga’s latest Oscar play, so it makes sense that she also sat for an interview with regular Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel. She did that while wearing a clown dress that, she says, she designed herself.

In her interview, Lady Gaga talked about getting engaged to some guy from Minnesota. (That’s probably dismissive, but it’s basically how she and Kimmel described him.) They also talked about the Joker movie. Gaga’s description: “It’s not your typical musical. It’s kind of unhinged and chaotic.” Gaga also says that her character is “not a trained singer,” so I guess the implication is that we’re supposed to pay to see a movie where Lady Gaga, a good singer, sings badly. The film still looks awful, but Lady Gaga is a very charming famous person. Watch the performance and the interview below.

Lady Gaga also sang “Happy Mistake” at a secret fans-only show at the Belasco in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. According to a fan site, the whole thing was recorded between midnight and 2AM. Setlist.fm says that she sang all “Harlequin” songs and a Bruno Marsless “Die With A Smile.” The performance was filmed for some kind of future release.