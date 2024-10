LISA’s solo era is in full swing. The Blackpink member unveiled “Rockstar” in June, followed by the Rosalía collab “New Woman” in August. Today, she’s back with the dance-pop love song “Moonlit Floor.”

“Moonlit Floor” was debuted during her headline performance at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC last month. The song interpolates Sixpence None The Richer’s 1998 hit “Kiss Me.” Listen below.