It’s been four years since the rapper formerly known as A$AP Ferg released his most recent project, the mixtape Floor Seats II. Since then, he dropped the “A$AP” from his name, becoming just plain FERG. (He’s still a member of A$AP Mob, though.) In the past few months, FERG has popped up on tracks with Denzel Curry and NBA star Jaylen Brown, and now he’s building up to the release of a new album called Darold. On the new single “Allure,” FERG teams up with a couple of famous friends.

“Allure” has nothing to do with the Jay-Z song of the same title. On this one, FERG shares the track with Future, whose new Mixtape Pluto is currently the #1 album in America. The song has a hard, ominous beat from Atlanta hitmaker Mike WiLL Made-It, who also gets a feature credit. FERG puts in a characteristically fired-up performance, and there’s a cool contrast between his energy and Future’s laconic star presence. Check it out below.

“Allure” is out now on RCA.