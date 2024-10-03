We’ve been getting all kinds of advance tracks from Kelly Lee Owens’ new album Dreamstate,

“Love You Got,” “Sunshine,” and “Higher” among them. Today we get a fourth.

“Ballad (In The End)” lives up to its name as well as the album title Dreamstate, emphasizing shapeless atmospherics in the absence of a beat. Co-written and co-produced by the Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands, it’s a shimmering and alluring gem of a song that reminds me of Björk and Grimes but is a bit more straightforward than those comparisons imply. Every little detail on this one is gorgeous. Listen below.

Dreamstate is out 10/18 via dh2.