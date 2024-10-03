Kelly Lee Owens – “Ballad (In The End)”

New Music October 3, 2024 3:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Kelly Lee Owens – “Ballad (In The End)”

New Music October 3, 2024 3:11 PM By Chris DeVille

We’ve been getting all kinds of advance tracks from Kelly Lee Owens’ new album Dreamstate,
Love You Got,” “Sunshine,” and “Higher” among them. Today we get a fourth.

“Ballad (In The End)” lives up to its name as well as the album title Dreamstate, emphasizing shapeless atmospherics in the absence of a beat. Co-written and co-produced by the Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands, it’s a shimmering and alluring gem of a song that reminds me of Björk and Grimes but is a bit more straightforward than those comparisons imply. Every little detail on this one is gorgeous. Listen below.

Dreamstate is out 10/18 via dh2.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Guitar Tech Says Perry Farrell Also Punched Dave Navarro In The Face Backstage: “The Band Is Over”

6 days ago 0

Green Day Banned On Two Las Vegas Radio Stations

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest