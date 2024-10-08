Hear Daniel Johnston’s Previously Unreleased “All Good Children Got To Die” From New Artistic Vice Reissue

In 1991, the late idiosyncratic indie powerhouse Daniel Johnston shared his studio debut, Artistic Vice, after 11 albums recorded at home or live. Now, it’s getting a reissue that includes an entire extra record of outtakes, rehearsals, and previously unreleased songs that were meant to be on the original LP.

The never-before-heard “All Good Children Got To Die” is out today, and it shines with Johnston’s playfully morbid charm: “I was born in Californ/ In the good old USA/ Ever since that fateful day/ I’ve been one step closer to my grave.” The 2-vinyl LP includes words from his EYE Band bandmates who played on Artistic Vice.

Last week, his 1984 lo-fi classic “True Love Will Find You In The End” was covered by Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker: Folie à Deux soundtrack. Since Johnston’s tragic passing in 2019, many musicians have paid tribute to him, including Built To Spill, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten, and more.

Hear “All Good Children Got To Die” below.

TRACKLIST:

LP1

01 “My Life Is Starting Over”

02 “Honey I Sure Miss You”

03 “I Feel So High”

04 “A Ghostly Story”

05 “Tell Me Now”

06 “Easy Listening”

07 “I Know Casper”

08 “The Startling Facts”

09 “Hoping”

10 “It’s Got To Be Good”

11 “Happy Soul”

12 “The Dream Is Over”

13 “Love of My Life”

14 “I Killed The Monster”

15 “Laurie”

16 “Fate Will Get Done”

LP2

01 “All Good Children Got To Die”

02 “Christian Martyrs”

03 “Easy Listening”

04 “I Know Casper”

05 “Penny Penny”

06 “You Said You Didn’t Really Love Me”

07 “Piano interlude”

08 “Happy Soul”

09 “Got To Be Good”

10 “It’s Over”

11 “Love Of My Life”

12 “Something Fantastic Rolling Over My Soul”

13 “Boogie”

14 “I’ll Be Going Home Someday”

15 “Dead Dogs Eyeball (Variation)”

16 “Ego Trip”

The Artistic Vice reissue arrives 10/18 via Eternal Yip Eye Records / Thirty Tigers.