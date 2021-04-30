Sharon Van Etten – “Some Things Last A Long Time” (Daniel Johnston Cover)

Last year, Sharon Van Etten had a new original song featured in the documentary Feels Good Man, which is about the creator of the internet meme Pepe The Frog. Van Etten also recorded a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Some Things Last A Long Time” for the doc, which is officially being released today. Van Etten previously participated in a mental health initiative sponsored by the Hi, How Are You Project, a nonprofit inspired by the legacy of the late musician.

Earlier this month, Van Etten got covered by a whole bunch of artists — including Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, and Big Red Machine — as part of the anniversary celebration for her 2010 sophomore album Epic.

Listen to her cover of “Some Things Last A Long Time” below.