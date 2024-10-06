Aside from leading his funk group El Michels Affair, Leon Michels is a pretty prolific producer who recently worked on Clairo’s new album Charm. Saturday night at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, El Michels Affair also opened for Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. The duo brought out Clairo at a show earlier this year to do her Charm highlight “Terrapin” together, and at that Greek show, they did it again.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib were performing a 10th anniversary show celebrating their collab album Piñata. Clairo played tambourine and did some backing vocals throughout set, too. Plus, the Alchemist made an appearance. Big night! See some clips below.