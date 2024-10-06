Satuday night, Neil Young hosted and performed at a benefit show in Lake Hughes, California called Harvest Moon, where he was joined by a slew of other notable musicians, including his old bandmate Stephen Stills. Since his return to touring, Young has been having some fun digging up deeper cuts in his discography when assembling setlists. With Stills by his side, he did the Buffalo Springfield classic “Hung Upside Down” for the first time in over half a century.

Young and Stills usually play plenty of old Buffalo Springfield, CSNY, and Stills–Young Band tunes whenever they do get together, but neither Young nor Stills had performed “Hung Upside Down” since 1967. For the set, Corey McCormick played on bass and Anthony Logerfo joined on drums. Elsewhere in the evening, John Mayer played a set of his own, and joined Young for “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

Proceeds from the Harvest Moon benefit gig went to Painted Turtle, which provides children with serious medical conditions a year-round camp experience, and the Bridge School, which offers educational services to children with disabilities. See some clips of the night below.