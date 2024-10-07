Julien Baker Ends NYC Show Early As Lucy Dacus Tells Crowd That She’s Too Sick To Continue

The great Julien Baker returned to the road a couple of weeks ago, playing solo shows after her triumphant 2023 run with boygenius. She recently debuted her new songs “Middle Children” and “High In The Basement” in Chicago, and she played a dual guitar solo with Bartees Strange in DC. On Saturday night, Baker kicked off a three-night stand at New York’s Webster Hall, and she and opener Torres debuted two new songs together. On Sunday night, however, Baker’s show ended early when she got sick in the middle of the gig.

According to Setlist.fm, Julien Baker made it through nine songs last night — impressive, when you consider how hard she sings. But then she hit a wall. Baker’s bandmates tried an instrumental version of the new song “Middle Children” until Lucy Dacus, Baker’s boygenius bandmate, came to the stage deliver the bad news that the gig wouldn’t continue:

I have, actually, sad news, which is that totally unexpectedly Julien rushed off the stage and is sick and is throwing up, which I just got clearance from her to tell y’all. So you know that it is really, actually something happening. So the show is not gonna keep happening. She can’t just — you know. Nobody here wants that. Thanks for understanding. She’s already like, “What can we do for these people?” So know that you’re in mind and she was wanting to walk out here, shaking, and finish the show. So sorry on her behalf. Round of applause for Julien’s band. And I’ll get the guy to go lay down. What great songs that you didn’t get to hear!

Julien Baker is scheduled to play Webster Hall again tonight; fingers crossed that she’s feeling better.