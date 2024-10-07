The Cure Preview “A Fragile Thing,” Justin Hawkins Loves “Alone” Despite Robert Smith Hating The Darkness

In a few short weeks, the Cure will release their long-anticipated new album Songs Of A Lost World, their first in 16 years. The band has already shared the epic seven-minute opening track “Alone,” which absolutely fucking rules. Last week, they shared a short clip of the new track “Endsong.” Now, they’ve dropped a brief snippet of “A Fragile Thing,” another track that’ll appear on Songs Of A Lost World.

Right now, we only get to hear a 17-second snippet of “A Fragile Thing,” but those 17 seconds are awfully pretty. There’s a good chance that you’ve already heard “A Fragile Thing” if you’ve seen the Cure live in the past two years. They debuted the song at a 2022 show in Assago, Italy, and it’s been a live-set staple ever since. Below, check out the band’s “A Fragile Thing” snippet and fan footage of that live debut.

I know what you’re wondering now: What does Justin Hawkins from the Darkness think about all this? The Cure leader Robert Smith is not exactly a fan of the Darkness. In 2004, when lots of people had lots of opinions about the Darkness, Smith was asked about the ’70s-style rockers in a Rolling Stone interview, and he said, “Well, I never liked Queen. I can honestly say I hated Queen and everything that they did. To have that rehashed and reheated for a second time around is pretty weird. So, no, I don’t like the Darkness at all. I think they’re a comedy band.”

In a recent TikTok post, Justin Hawkins said that he took Smith’s remark as “a personal slight” and the he “may have indeed heckled [Smith] once” but that Smith is one of his favorite singers. Hawkins goes on to praise what Smith does vocally on “Alone”: “He’s not just emoting, he’s properly singing.”

@mrjustinhawkins It's been sixteen years since The Cure's last album, but a 14th is on its way. "Songs of A Lost World" will be released in November and this is its opening track, "Alone". original sound – Justin Hawkins

Songs Of A Lost World is out 11/1.