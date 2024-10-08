Tucker Zimmerman & Adrianne Lenker – “Lorelei”

Tucker Zimmerman is an 83-year-old folk musician who released his debut album in 1969. Later this week, Zimmerman will release his new LP Dance Of Love. Big Thief — huge Zimmerman fans who have shared stages and now a record label with Zimmerman — produced Dance Of Love, and they stand in as his backing on the album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Burial At Sea,” “The Idiot’s Maze,” and “The Season.” Now, Zimmerman shares his new track “Lorelei,” a duet with Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker.

“Lorelei” does not seem to have anything to do with Gilmore Girls, though it would be funny if it did. It’s a warm, hazy lope with some lovely, intimate harmonies from Zimmerman and Lenker. In a press release, Zimmerman says, “I’m turning Lorelei on her head in this song. Enough luring sailors on the river to their destruction. Time to head for the hills with a silver harp and bring some peace into the world.” Listen below.

Dance Of Love is out 10/11 on 4AD.

