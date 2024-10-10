Watch CMAT Cover Daniel Johnston’s “Joy Without Pleasure” On Jo Whiley Sofa Sessions

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), a reissue of Daniel Johnston’s 1991 album Artistic Vice was announced. On Wednesday night (Oct. 9), CMAT stopped by BBC Radio 2 and played the late indie icon’s 1980 song “Joy Without Pleasure” on Jo Whiley Sofa Sessions.

Last year, the Irish pop singer unveiled her sophomore album CrazyMad, For Me, which was nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize (English Teacher won for This Could Be Texas). Earlier this year, CMAT shared the one-off tune “Aw, Shoot!” and gave an enthusiastic performance of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” in London. Hear her take on “Joy Without Pleasure” below.