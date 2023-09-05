The Irish pop upstart CMAT will soon release her new album CrazyMad, For Me. Our latest preview arrived today in the form of “Stay For Something,” a soaring new track that merges Adele’s adult-contemporary vibes with a bit more of an alt-rock edge a la Florence And The Machine. In director James Slater’s quirky music video, CMAT marches down the road in an outrageously colorful old-timey dress and wig and puts on quite the show. The lyrics from the first verse are pretty attention-grabbing:

I told you that my band started popping off

You told me that you played guitar

I knew that you’d lied at the time you said it

But you could play my heart

Took a couple weeks you were shredding

Playin’ like a rock n roll star

Holy god damn you were so annoying

But you had my heart

Watch below.

CrazyMad, For Me is out 10/13 on AWAL.