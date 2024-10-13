Earlier this year, the Austrian ambient guitar master Christian Fennesz shared an instrumental track called “Sognati di Domani,” and he announced plans to release a new album called Mosaic in September. Well, September is over, and Mosaic hasn’t come out. But now, Fennesz has unveiled all the details of Mosaic, which is set to arrive later this year and which does not feature “Sognati di Domani.”

Mosaic will be the first new Fennesz solo album in five years. He teamed up with the Italian electronic duo Ozmotic on the collaborative LP S e n z a t e m p o last year, but he hasn’t released an album of his own since 2019’s Agora, which itself was also the first new Fennesz album in five years. Fennesz recorded Mosaic by setting himself a 9 to 5 schedule in 2023 and 2024, gradually building his tracks by improvising and then honing them.

Along with the album announcement, Fennesz has shared his Mosaic opener “Heliconia,” an evocative instrumental track that stretches out over nine minutes. It’s pretty and ominous in equal measures. Below, check out “Heliconia” and the Mosaic tracklist.

<a href="https://fenneszreleases.bandcamp.com/album/mosaic">Mosaic by Fennesz</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heliconia”

02 “Love And The Framed Insects”

03 “Personare”

04 “A Man Outside”

05 “Patterning Heart”

06 “Goniorizon”

Mosaic is out 12/6 on Touch.