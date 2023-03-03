Last year, the Austrian ambient guitarist Christian Fenensz helped soundtrack the Japanese film Paradise In Love and turned up on a Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute compilation. This year, Fennesz is getting back together with some old comrades for a new album. In 2015, Fennesz and the Italian electronic duo Ozmotic collaborated on an album called AirEffect. This spring, they’ll once again join forces on a new LP.

Fennesz and Ozmotic recorded most of the new LP S e n z a t e m p o in a long studio session in Turn, Ozmotic’s hometown, and the musicians went back and forth between improvisation and composition. The resulting album only has four tracks, but they’re all song. First single “Floating Times” sprawls over seven minutes and conjures an atmosphere that’s somehow both tense and reassuring. Listen below.

<a href="https://ozmotic.bandcamp.com/album/senzatempo">Senzatempo by OZMOTIC | FENNESZ</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “S e n z a t e m p o”

02 “Floating Times”

03 “Motionless Image Of Eternity”

04 “Movements I – II”

S e n z a t e m p o is out 4/14 on Touch.