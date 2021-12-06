Stream Three New Fennesz Songs From The Parasite In Love Soundtrack

New Music December 6, 2021 10:42 AM By James Rettig

New Music December 6, 2021 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Three new Fennesz songs are featured on the soundtrack for Parasite In Love, a Japanese film directed by Kensaku Kakimoto. It’s some of the first new music we’ve heard from the ambient musician since the release of his last full-length, Agora, in 2019. Those three tracks — “departure,” “titleback,” and “returnal” — are scattered throughout the soundtrack opposite some other composers and experimentalists. and you can check them all out below.

And here’s a trailer for the film:

Fennesz’s Endless Summer turned 20 earlier this year.

