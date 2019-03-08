It’s been five years since Christian Fennesz, the Austrian guitarist and ambient auteur, released his last studio album. Back in 2014, Fennesz released two LPs, Mahler Remixed and Bécs. He’s remained busy since then, and last year he gave us the two-song EP Station One. But five years is a long time to wait for the deep, reassuring miasma of a Fennesz album. And now that wait is almost over. Fennesz has a new album called Agora, and it’s coming out later this month.

Today, by way of announcing the album, Fennesz has also shared its opening track, a warm drone of an instrumental called “In My Room.” (It has nothing to do with the Beach Boys song of the same title, though I’d have to guess that the reference is intentional.) “In My Room” sprawls over 12 and a half minutes, creating a warm and enveloping mood. And since the album is only four tracks ling, that means we’re already hearing a pretty significant chunk of it. Below, listen to “In My Room” and read what Fennesz has to say about it.

<a href="http://fenneszreleases.bandcamp.com/album/agora" target="_blank">Agora by Fennesz</a>

Fennesz says:

Its a simple story. i had temporarily lost a proper studio workspace and had to move all my gear back to a small bedroom in my flat where I recorded this album. It was all done on headphones, which was rather a frustrating situation at first but later on it felt like back in the day when I produced my first records in the 1990s. In the end it was inspiring. I used very minimal equipment; I didn’t even have the courage to plug in all the gear and instruments which were at my disposal. I just used what was to hand.

Agora is out 3/29 on Touch.