Austrian ambient guitarist Christian Fennesz is a fixture in the experimental music world, and he never stops working. Last year, Fennesz and the Italian electronic duo Ozmotic released the collaborative album S e n z a t e m p o, and Fennesz also contributed to an Allen Ginsberg tribute record. Now, Fennesz is gearing up for a new album of is own, and he’s just shared an all-enveloping piece of new music.

Fennesz is planning a new LP called Mosaic in September, and he’s also planning a remastered 20th-anniversary reissue of Venice, his hypnotically diffuse 2004 album. The new track “Sognati di Domani” sprawls out over nearly seven blissed-out minutes. The title is Italian for “Dreamed Of Tomorrow,” and it really does sound something like its name. Listen below.