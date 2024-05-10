Fennesz – “Sognato di Domani”

New Music May 10, 2024 10:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Fennesz – “Sognato di Domani”

New Music May 10, 2024 10:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Austrian ambient guitarist Christian Fennesz is a fixture in the experimental music world, and he never stops working. Last year, Fennesz and the Italian electronic duo Ozmotic released the collaborative album S e n z a t e m p o, and Fennesz also contributed to an Allen Ginsberg tribute record. Now, Fennesz is gearing up for a new album of is own, and he’s just shared an all-enveloping piece of new music.

Fennesz is planning a new LP called Mosaic in September, and he’s also planning a remastered 20th-anniversary reissue of Venice, his hypnotically diffuse 2004 album. The new track “Sognati di Domani” sprawls out over nearly seven blissed-out minutes. The title is Italian for “Dreamed Of Tomorrow,” and it really does sound something like its name. Listen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Albini Dead At 61

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Steve Albini

2 days ago 0

Charli XCX – “360”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest