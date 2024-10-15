Later this week, the LA-based indie singer-songwriter Jordana will release her new album Lively Premonition. We’ve posted the early tracks “We Get By,” “Like A Dog,” and “Anything For You.” Now, Jordana has shared one last advance single, a slinky tune called “Raver Girl.”

On “Raver Girl,” Jordana sings about a searing crush on the girl of the title. Many of us can relate. It’s a funky, high-stepping ’80s-style dance-pop jam, and it’s got a fun video that director Justin Taylor Smith filmed at a roller rink. Jordana does actual pop-star choreography, and I think it’s her first time doing that. Check it out below.

Lively Premonition is out 10/18 on Grand Jury.