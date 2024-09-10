One thing I respect about Jordana Nye is how much fun she seems to have with every new song and music video. The production value on those videos suggests either a healthy budget or some free access to Hollywood resources, but I’m grateful for whatever’s allowing her to keep appearing as this plucky indie-pop heroine in clip after clip.

After charming us with her Dent May and Paul Cherry collabs, Jordana has shared a pair of singles from her own new album Lively Premonition, “We Get By” and “Like A Dog.” Today she’s got another one for us.

“Anything For You” is a gleaming folk-pop track in the Golden Hour zone, with some playful guitar and keyboard parts darting in between the verses and choruses. “I would have done anything for you,” Nye sings. “I would have moved mountains, and you knew all along.” In director Justin Taylor Smith’s video, Jordana plays an astronaut traversing desert terrain and a country singer in a honky-tonk. Watch below.

Lively Premonition is out 10/18 via Grand Jury.