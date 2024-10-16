The consistently great London punk rockers High Vis, a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2022, will release their new album Guided Tour later this week. I have heard the record, and it’s fucking awesome. You probably already figured that out if you listened to early tracks “Mob DLA,” “Mind’s A Lie,” and “Drop Me Out.” (The band also collaborated with current tourmates Show Me The Body on SMTB’s recent track “Stomach.”) Now, with Guided Tour coming in a couple of days, High Vis have also shared the new LP’s title track.

“Guided Tour,” the opening track from the new LP, takes High Vis into Madchester territory. The track has a funky, burbling bassline and twinkle-glimmer guitars that evoke at least three past generations of dance-flavored UK indie. But thanks to frontman Graham Sayle’s ragged roar, even High Vis’ most expansive tracks still feel rooted in punk and hardcore. This is just a great song. Listen below.

Guided Tour is out 10/18 on Dais.