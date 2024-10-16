You should know by now not to throw shit at singers on stage. It’s been a while since I’ve read a headline about a pop star getting pelted in the face with something, so I feel like we’re on a good trajectory now. But now some dumbass concert-goers are finding other ways to annoy musicians who are just trying to do their job. These people are trying out laser pointers.

The Jonas Brothers were playing a show at a stadium in Prague Tuesday night when someone in the audience started pointing a laser at Nick. He’d sat down at the piano, noticed a laser around him, and then quickly sprinted off stage while motioning “time out.” Folks on Twitter/X said the concert was paused for about 10 minutes while the laser-wielder was escorted out.

A laser pointer might seem much less dangerous than, say, a smartphone or someone’s dead mom’s ashes. But I’d like you to put yourself in Nick Jonas’ shoes for a moment. Consider: You’re a member of one of the biggest boybands of the 21st century. You, your family, and your in-laws are in the press often. You’re in the middle of a packed stadium and everyone’s eyes are on you. You’re from the United States, so you’re conditioned to always have the worst-case scenario in mind. You see a red dot floating around you. Absolutely fucking not.

Please don’t point lasers at Nick Jonas or any other person. Cats are fair game though. See some clips of the incident below.

Nick Jonas runs off the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone pointed a laser at him. pic.twitter.com/WGozUbDISW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024