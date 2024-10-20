Watch Laura Marling Bring Two New Songs To Jools Holland For First Live Performance In Three Years

Watch Laura Marling Bring Two New Songs To Jools Holland For First Live Performance In Three Years

Laura Marling is getting ready to follow up Song For Our Daughter, one of the Best Albums Of 2020, with Patterns In Repeat, her new LP out this Friday. To celebrate, the British singer-songwriter stopped by Later… With Jools Holland for her first live performance in almost three years. She performed the tearjerker single “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” on solo piano, and another song called “Caroline” on acoustic guitar. Both sound lovely, and you can watch below.

Patterns In Repeat is out 10/25 via Partisan/Chrysalis.

