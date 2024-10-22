It’s been a little over two years since Momma’s latest album, Household Name. The Brooklyn indie band has stayed busy with the mischievous one-off “Bang Bang” and the covers split with Narrow Head, and today they’re back with a fresh new tune called “Ohio All The Time.”

“We wrote it about a summer when we were on tour, and it felt like everything in our lives changed within a one-month span,” the four-piece said in a statement. “We wanted the video to capture that youthful feeling, like the world is brand new and everything is ahead of you. We went upstate to our friend’s house near Hudson to film, and just spent the whole day goofing off and running around.”

“Ohio All The Time” is a grungy banger — which Momma specialize in — with hedonism at an all time high: “Never been bad but I’ll try/ I’m putting up a fight/ I’m fucking up my life/ I’m running to you, right?” The Zack Shorrosh-directed music video reflects the fun as the group play music in a field, drink beer in the back of a pickup truck, and tackle each other. Watch below.

“Ohio All The Time” is out now on Polyvinyl Record Co./Lucky Number Music.