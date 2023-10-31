Narrow Head and Momma make very different types of grunge. Dallas’ Narrow Head churn out dark, heavy songs reminiscent of Alice In Chains or Quicksand; Brooklyn’s Momma make summery anthems akin to Veruca Salt or the Breeders. So it’s a pleasant surprise that the two bands teamed up for a new split to cover each other.

The 7″ has Narrow Head’s rendition of Momma’s “Medicine” from their breakout 2022 album Household Name. Momma tackled Narrow Head’s “Sunday” from February’s Moments Of Clarity.

“Momma is one of those bands that we were hooked on immediately, we would play ‘Medicine’ at soundcheck all of the time,” Narrow Head said in a statement.

“We’ve both been big fans of each other’s bands for a while,” Momma added. “A year or so ago the idea was floated around about doing a cover of each other’s songs. When Jacob [Narrow Head guitarist/vocalist] sent Allegra a video of them covering ‘Medicine’ during soundcheck, we were like, OK we have to actually do this.”

Listen to the covers below.

The physical record is out 12/1 on Run For Cover/Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.