Momma – “Bang Bang”

New Music March 1, 2023 9:32 AM By James Rettig

Last year, after releasing a couple of pretty good LPs, Momma leveled up with Household Name, an album filled with soaring anthems that traded in nostalgia for the ’90s. They’ve spent the past year opening for Snail Mail, Death Cab For Cutie, and on the horizon they’ve got tours with Alex G and a just-announced one with Weezer and Modest Mouse. Today, the band has shared a new single, “Bang Bang.”

“Allegra and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” the band’s Etta Friedman said in a press release. “Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”

Allegra Weingarten had this to add: “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done – just super literal and crude. We shared it with Aron [Kobayashi Ritch] and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma – heavy guitars and catchy melodies – but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

“Bang Bang” is out now via Polyvinyl /Lucky Number.

