News October 22, 2024 10:29 AM By Abby Jones

Tommy Richman got some flack earlier this month when he tweeted he’s “not a hip hop artist.” He’s a white guy from Virginia who mostly sings, but also raps, so some folks in the hip hop world thought the tweet made it seem like Richman thought he was too good for the genre. Richman later clarified, tweeting: “I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a hip hop artist.” Now, he will be competing in the Grammys as a hip hop artist after all.

Richman’s viral hit “Million Dollar Baby” has reportedly been submitted for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammys. If it’s nominated, it’ll compete with songs like Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That”; Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss”; 21 Savage’s “Redrum”; GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!”; Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Carnival”; and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Funnily enough, “Not Like Us” was the song that kept “Million Dollar Baby” from reaching #1 on the Hot 100, though Richman’s tune did enjoy a 22-week run atop the Hot R&B Songs chart.

In more Richman news, he performed his song “Temptations” on Fallon last night. He does rap a bit.

