Cindy Lee’s Diamond Jubilee Now Streaming On Bandcamp, Vinyl & CD Pre-Order Launched

Earlier this year, Cindy Lee, the drag persona of former Women guitarist Patrick Flegel, released Diamond Jubilee, a massive 32-song double album that caused immediate waves of excitement in the corners of the internet most likely to get excited about a willfully obscure indie rock album. Cindy Lee’s tour dates became hype-scenes, and it got weird enough that the artist canceled much of that tour. Recently, Cindy Lee resurfaced with a guest appearance on Panda Bear’s single “Defense.” Now, Diamond Jubilee is suddenly a whole lot easier to hear.

Some of the hype around Diamond Jubilee surrounded the unconventional way that Cindy Lee released the record. There was no physical edition of Diamond Jubilee, and the record never appeared on streaming services. Instead, you could hear the whole thing as a single 122-minute YouTube stream, or you could order the MP3s from a literal GeoCities website. As of today, however, Diamond Jubilee is up on Bandcamp, and you don’t have to click through a giant YouTube video to hear whatever individual tracks you might want. There’s a physical edition on the way, too.

Diamond Jubilee still isn’t on the major streaming services, and it may never appear on those. Right now, though, you can stream the entire record at Bandcamp. The San Francisco label Superior Viaduct is releasing Diamond Jubilee on vinyl and CD, and you can pre-order those physical editions through the Bandcamp site. Stream the album in all its glory below.